On this day in music - Motley Crue drummer, Tommy Lee, and Baywatch actress, Pamela Anderson, got married on a Cancun beach in Mexico.
John Travolta turns 71 today. 🎂 I was SO fortunate to interview him and he actually sang part of the song “Oh Sandy” from Grease...
What a sad day in music.. Whitney Houston was found dead at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. AN incredible singer, performer, and actress.
Two years ago Miley Cyrus was #1 on the US singles chart with the song, Flowers.
On this day in music, the band started a two week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with Celebration!!