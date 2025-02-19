This Day In Music

On this day in music - Motley Crue drummer, Tommy Lee, and Baywatch actress, Pamela Anderson, got married on a Cancun beach in Mexico.

John Travolta turns 71 today. 🎂 I was SO fortunate to interview him and he actually sang part of the song “Oh Sandy” from Grease...

What a sad day in music.. Whitney Houston was found dead at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. AN incredible singer, performer, and actress.

Two years ago Miley Cyrus was #1 on the US singles chart with the song, Flowers.

On this day in music, the band started a two week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with Celebration!!

