105.5 WDUV Trivia with Ann Kelly

Monday, Feb 24th
Question: In which country was the Little River Band formed – Australia, American or Canada?
Answer: Little River Band was formed in Melbourne, Australia in 1975.
Tuesday, Feb 25th
Question: Roberta Flack passed away Monday at 88; one of her big hits “First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” was used in one of the X-Men movies in 2014. What X-Men movies was that?
Answer: X-Men: Days of Future Past
Wednesday, Feb 19th
Question: Seal is 62 today. He just did a commercial with Jason Momoa that had him transform into a seal. Name the product.
Answer: Mountain Dew.
Thursday, Feb 20th
Question: Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys is 50 today. Name the other member of the band that he is first cousins with?
Answer: Band members Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell are first cousins
Friday, Feb 21st
Question: Before he took over the Garden, this then unknown piano player played with a band called The Echoes. Who is he?
Answer: New York band The Echoes recruited a new young unknown piano player, named Billy Joel.
