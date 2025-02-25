105.5 WDUV Trivia with Ann Kelly

Monday, Feb 24th

Question: In which country was the Little River Band formed – Australia, American or Canada?

Answer: Little River Band was formed in Melbourne, Australia in 1975.

Tuesday, Feb 25th

Question: Roberta Flack passed away Monday at 88; one of her big hits “First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” was used in one of the X-Men movies in 2014. What X-Men movies was that?

Answer: X-Men: Days of Future Past

Wednesday, Feb 19th

Question: Seal is 62 today. He just did a commercial with Jason Momoa that had him transform into a seal. Name the product.

Answer: Mountain Dew.

Thursday, Feb 20th

Question: Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys is 50 today. Name the other member of the band that he is first cousins with?

Answer: Band members Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell are first cousins

Friday, Feb 21st

Question: Before he took over the Garden, this then unknown piano player played with a band called The Echoes. Who is he?

Answer: New York band The Echoes recruited a new young unknown piano player, named Billy Joel.

