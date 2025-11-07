Kick off summer with Pinellas County Animal Services and waived-adoption fees!

Meet the adorably freckle-faced Matt (ID #55769567). He’s undeniably charming, just 2 years old, and weighs a little under 40 lbs. Matt loves all friends, treats, toys, and can catch mid-air with athletic precision. Housebroken and easy on leash, Matt makes a perfect play pal and family addition.

You can even foster to adopt him—fully neutered, vaccinated and more! Learn more at Pinellas County Animal Services: 12450 Ulmerton Rd in Largo: PinellasCounty.org/AnimalServices. Find them on Facebook @PinellasCountyAnimalService

The shelter is open from 9 AM - 6 PM Monday- Friday and 9 AM - 1 PM on Saturdays. All pets come vaccinated, spayed/neutered, microchipped.

105.5 The Dove’s Pet of the Week is brought to you by Fence Outlet!