This Day in Music - Spandau Ballet

May 14, 1983

Spandau Ballet

On this day in music history, Spandau Ballet had their first and only UK #1 album with True.

The title track (True) from the album spent four weeks at #1 on the UK singles charts and reached #4 in the US on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Anyone else thinking about the movie, The Wedding Singer, right now!?

Other songs from the True album included:

Gold (a #2 UK hit and a Top 30 hit in the U.S.)

Lifeline

Communication

*The song TRUE is still used at many weddings as the couples first dance! 💍👰‍♀️