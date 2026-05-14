This Day in Music - Spandau Ballet

Expert tips for perfectly edited wedding photos
By Kristy Knight

May 14, 1983

Spandau Ballet

On this day in music history, Spandau Ballet had their first and only UK #1 album with True.

The title track (True) from the album spent four weeks at #1 on the UK singles charts and reached #4 in the US on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Anyone else thinking about the movie, The Wedding Singer, right now!?

Other songs from the True album included:

Gold (a #2 UK hit and a Top 30 hit in the U.S.)

Lifeline

Communication

*The song TRUE is still used at many weddings as the couples first dance! 💍👰‍♀️

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