This Day in Music - Mariah Carey

2009: Actress/singer Mariah Carey and actor Nick Cannon arrive at the screening of "Precious: Based on the Novel 'Push' by Sapphire" during AFI FEST 2009 held at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on November 1, 2009, in Hollywood, California.

On this day in music history, a BIG wedding took place! Mariah Carey married Nick Cannon in the Bahamas following a whirlwind two-month romance. — April 30, 2008

Mariah Carey (& Nick Cannon)

On this day in music history, a BIG wedding took place!

Mariah Carey married Nick Cannon in the Bahamas following a whirlwind two-month romance.

The Queen of Christmas met Nick Cannon while shooting the music video for her song, ‘Bye Bye.’ It was the second marriage for Mariah, who married Columbia Records executive Tommy Mottola in 1993. That ended in 1998. It was the first (and only) marriage for Nick Cannon.

The marriage lasted from 2008-2016.

Mariah & Nick have two children - twins. And Nick Cannon went on to have 10 more children with 5 other women.