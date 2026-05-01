May 1, 2005

Rob Thomas

On this day in music history, Matchbox Twenty singer Rob Thomas went to #1 on the US album chart with the album, Something To Be.

This was Rob’s first solo album.

AND how cool is this - it marked the first time a male artist from a rock band had debuted at #1 with his first solo album since the Billboard Top 200 was introduced 50 years ago!!

WOW - that is a huge accomplishment.

Side note - one of my favorite songs from that album (and from Rob Thomas) is Ever The Same. What an amazing song. He’s one of my all time favorites.