This Day in Music

Premiere Of Warner Bros.' "Keanu" - Arrivals Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
By Kristy Knight

May 1, 2005

Rob Thomas

On this day in music history, Matchbox Twenty singer Rob Thomas went to #1 on the US album chart with the album, Something To Be.

This was Rob’s first solo album.

AND how cool is this - it marked the first time a male artist from a rock band had debuted at #1 with his first solo album since the Billboard Top 200 was introduced 50 years ago!!

WOW - that is a huge accomplishment.

Side note - one of my favorite songs from that album (and from Rob Thomas) is Ever The Same. What an amazing song. He’s one of my all time favorites.

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