Feb 11, 1989

Paula Abdul

I was just talking about her Paula on the air yesterday and the video she did with the animated cat for her song, Opposites Attract! Remember them dancing around!?😄

On this day in music history, Paula Abdul started a three week run at #1 on the US singles chart with the song, Straight Up.

Forever Your Girl (Her 1988 Debut Album) became one of the most successful debut albums at that time! It sold seven million copies in the United States and set a record for the most #1 singles from a debut album.