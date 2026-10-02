Grow Your Business with Cox Media Group
Today’s advertisers need more than media. They need customers, growth, and confidence that their marketing investment is working.
At Cox Media Group, we help businesses understand their customers, identify growth opportunities, and create marketing strategies designed to deliver measurable business results.
We start with your business goals, not a list of products.
How We Help
Understand Your Customers
Consumer insights, audience intelligence, research, and data that help identify growth opportunities.
Reach the Right Audiences
Connect with consumers through trusted local brands, content, events, influencers, and integrated marketing solutions.
Measure What Matters
Track results, evaluate performance, and optimize for growth through attribution and reporting.
Grow Your Business
Everything we do is designed to help businesses acquire customers, increase revenue, and grow market share.
Why Businesses Choose CMG
- Local marketing expertise and strategic guidance
- Trusted local brands and audiences
- Integrated marketing solutions
- Research and audience intelligence
- Measurable results and accountability
Let’s Build your Growth Plan
Every successful marketing strategy starts with understanding your business.
Tampa Sales:
Aaron Miller
727-579-2003
Advertising in more than one market?
Jodi Rainey
VP National Sales
813-957-5337
FILL OUT THE FORM BELOW TO ADVERTISE WITH US!
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