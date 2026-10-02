Advertise With Us

Grow Your Business with Cox Media Group

Today’s advertisers need more than media. They need customers, growth, and confidence that their marketing investment is working.

At Cox Media Group, we help businesses understand their customers, identify growth opportunities, and create marketing strategies designed to deliver measurable business results.

We start with your business goals, not a list of products.

How We Help

Understand Your Customers

Consumer insights, audience intelligence, research, and data that help identify growth opportunities.

Reach the Right Audiences

Connect with consumers through trusted local brands, content, events, influencers, and integrated marketing solutions.

Measure What Matters

Track results, evaluate performance, and optimize for growth through attribution and reporting.

Grow Your Business

Everything we do is designed to help businesses acquire customers, increase revenue, and grow market share.

Why Businesses Choose CMG

Local marketing expertise and strategic guidance

Trusted local brands and audiences

Integrated marketing solutions

Research and audience intelligence

Measurable results and accountability

Let’s Build your Growth Plan

Every successful marketing strategy starts with understanding your business.

Tampa Sales:

Aaron Miller

727-579-2003

Aaron.Miller@cmg.com

Advertising in more than one market?

Jodi Rainey

VP National Sales

813-957-5337

jodi.rainey@cmg.com

FILL OUT THE FORM BELOW TO ADVERTISE WITH US!

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