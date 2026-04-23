This Day in Music - Whitney Houston

April 23, 1988

Whitney Houston

On this day in music history, Whitney Houston broke a huge chart record, formerly held by The Beatles and The Bee Gees!

Whitney’s song, ‘Where Do Broken Hearts Go’ became her seventh consecutive US #1 hit, and it went to #14 in the UK.

Here’s a list of Whitney’s #1 Songs in the US:

Saving All My Love for You

How Will I Know

Greatest Love of All

I Wanna Dance with Somebody

Didn’t We Almost Have It All

So Emotional

Where Do Broken Hearts Go

I’m Your Baby Tonight

All the Man That I Need

I Will Always Love You

Exhale (Shoop Shoop)