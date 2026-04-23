This Day in Music - Whitney Houston

April 23, 1988
Whitney Houston
On this day in music history, Whitney Houston broke a huge chart record, formerly held by The Beatles and The Bee Gees!
Whitney’s song, ‘Where Do Broken Hearts Go’ became her seventh consecutive US #1 hit, and it went to #14 in the UK.
Here’s a list of Whitney’s #1 Songs in the US:
Saving All My Love for You
How Will I Know
Greatest Love of All
I Wanna Dance with Somebody
Didn’t We Almost Have It All
So Emotional
Where Do Broken Hearts Go
I’m Your Baby Tonight
All the Man That I Need
I Will Always Love You
Exhale (Shoop Shoop)