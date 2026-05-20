This Day in Music - Rihanna

The "Diamond" singer posed on the cover of W Magazine with her 7-month-old daughter.

May 20th, 2007

Rihanna

On this day in music history, Rihanna (featuring Jay-Z) started a 10 week run at #1 on the UK singles chart with her song, Umbrella.

After 10 consecutive weeks at #1 in the UK, it set a record making it the longest running #1 single since Wet Wet Wet’s 1994 hit, Love Is All Around.

Rihanna and Jay-Z won a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for the song! Huge!

Umbrella also reached #1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 in 2007. It stayed at #1 for seven consecutive weeks.