This Day in Music - Gloria Gaynor

March 17, 1979

Gloria Gaynor

Where in the world would we be without the song I WILL SURVIVE? That song has really become an ‘anthem’ in many ways for those going through a break up or tough time in their relationship. The moment you start to regain yourself and realize - you’re good!

On this day in music history, Gloria Gaynor started a four-week run at #1 on the UK singles chart I WILL SURVIVE.

And did you know that the song was originally released as the B-side first recorded by The Righteous Brothers? The song was called SUBSTITUTE!