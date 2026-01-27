Jan 27, 1967

The Sound of Music Soundtrack

ONE OF MY ALL TIME FAVORITES soundtracks AND movies!

The Sound of Music soundtrack was #1 on the UK album chart on this day in music history. Music and lyrics by Rodgers and Hammerstein. The album was released in 1965 by RCA Victor and is one of the most successful soundtrack albums in history - sold more than 20 million copies worldwide.

It was the BEST SEELING ALBUM in the UK in 1965, 1966 and 1968 and the second-best-selling of the decade, spending a total of 70 weeks at #1 on the UK Chart.

In the US it was HUGE too! It reached #1 on the Billboard 200 in November of 1965. It stayed in the Top 10 for 109 weeks!!