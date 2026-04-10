Paul McCartney is bringing is Got Back 2025 tour to PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on November 11.

April 10th, 1970

The Beatles/Paul McCartney

Some people call April 10th, 1970 the day the Beatles officially spilt. On this day in music history, Paul McCartney issued a press statement making the announcement.

Paul was 27 years old at the time and made the announcement one-week before releasing his own solo album.

In the statement McCartney said, 'I have no future plans to record or appear with The Beatles again, or to write any music with John.’

Apparently, John Lennon, who had kept his decision to leave The Beatles quiet, was furious when the announcement was released. And when a reporter asked him to comment on it, Lennon said, ‘Paul hasn’t left. I sacked him.’