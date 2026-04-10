April 10th, 1970
The Beatles/Paul McCartney
Some people call April 10th, 1970 the day the Beatles officially spilt. On this day in music history, Paul McCartney issued a press statement making the announcement.
Paul was 27 years old at the time and made the announcement one-week before releasing his own solo album.
In the statement McCartney said, 'I have no future plans to record or appear with The Beatles again, or to write any music with John.’
Apparently, John Lennon, who had kept his decision to leave The Beatles quiet, was furious when the announcement was released. And when a reporter asked him to comment on it, Lennon said, ‘Paul hasn’t left. I sacked him.’