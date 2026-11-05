Win Taste of Pinellas Tickets

One of Tampa Bay’s favorite traditions is coming back!!

Get it in your calendar NOW! Feb 6th at The Trop!

AND did you hear that Old Dominion will headline?? Yep!

And they’ll be joined by Andy Grammer with big songs like - Honey, I’m Good & Keep Your Head Up.

Plus, some of Tampa Bay’s favorite restaurants will be part of the celebration! And here’s what makes the event REALLY special this year:

Taste of Pinellas is returning for one year only to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, with proceeds benefiting the hospital and the children and families it serves.

Find out more & register for free tickets HERE:

Register to WIN

*Listen to Kristy Knight & Double Feature Friday 11/6 at 3:30pm for your chance to win, too!