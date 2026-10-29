Taste of Pinellas is back

A BELOVED TAMPA BAY TRADITION RETURNS TO CELEBRATE 100 YEARS OF JOHNS HOPKINS ALL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL!

One of Tampa Bay’s favorite traditions is coming back for a very special celebration!

105.5 The Dove is excited to share that Taste of Pinellas returns Saturday, February 6, 2027, at Tropicana Field, bringing our community together for an unforgettable evening of music, food and family fun.

Multi-platinum country superstars Old Dominion will headline the evening, joined by Andy Grammer, known for feel-good favorites like “Honey, I’m Good” and “Keep Your Head Up.”

And there’s so much more to look forward to! Some of Tampa Bay’s favorite restaurants will be part of the celebration, with the exciting culinary lineup and menu details to be announced soon!

But what makes this evening truly special is the reason we’re coming together.

Taste of Pinellas is returning for one year only to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, with proceeds benefiting the hospital and the children and families it serves.

GET YOUR TICKETS FIRST!

The Dove has your special presale access on Thursday, October 29!

Use presale code TOP2027 to get your tickets before the general public.

Tickets go on sale to everyone Friday, October 30, at 10 AM.

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

Enter for your chance to win tickets!