Universal Orlando HHN! 😱

I had the chance to go to Universal Orlando last weekend for Halloween Horror Nights! What an experience! I’ve gone in the past to broadcast live and have been through their haunted houses throughout the years.. but seriously... they just seem to get better and better each time, every year.

Just when you think they have outdone themselves. Nope. It’s even creepier when you go again!

So a couple of my favorites this year: Stranger Things & Cybergoria

I’m a fan of Stranger Things and it’s so cool to see Vecna UP CLOSE and stand in the 80s kitchen that they have in the show, too. A little time warp to that decade is pretty awesome!

And so many people we talked to said they loved Cybergoria and how scary that was. Definitely different to have robots jumping out at you and not just people.. lol

105.5 The dove wants to get you in for free to check it out for yourself AND you’ll be able to stay over a couple nights, too.

Register for a Universal Orlando/Halloween Horror Nights getaway HERE:

Universal Orlando Getaway