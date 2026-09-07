105.5 The Dove wants to send you to Universal Orlando Resort!

You could win tickets to experience Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights. The biggest names in horror will haunt you and fear will consume you at Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights, select nights August 28th to November 1st. Brave ten terrifying haunted houses. Encounter nightmarish creatures in sinister scare zones. Enjoy jaw-dropping live entertainment. And chase even more thrills on some of Universal Studios Florida’s most exhilarating attractions.

Listen all week for your chance to win a prize package for 2 people, including:

• 1-Night Halloween Horror Nights Single Night Ticket*

• 1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle, valid for event

Enter below for your chance to win a Grand Prize for 4 people, including:

• 1-Night Halloween Horror Nights Single Night Ticket*

• 3-Day Park-to-Park admission to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks

• 2-Night Hotel accommodations at Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort. Check in October 30 and check out November 1, 2026

• Overnight Hotel Self-Parking access for one vehicle on both nights

*Prize is only valid for Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights 2026 event dates. Travel must occur during specified eventdates and be completed by November 1, 2026, or prize is forfeited. If hotel stay and/or self-parking access is not redeemed, this portion of the prize will be forfeited. See Official Rules for more details.

**Universal Volcano Bay may be closed on select dates. Additionally, Universal Volcano Bay will be closed for maintenance beginning October 26, 2026, with a current planned reopening on or before April 1, 2027. See park hours for details.

Halloween Horror Nights is a separately ticketed event. Event occurs rain or shine. No rain checks, returns or refunds. Prices, dates, times, attractions, entertainment, and/or experience details are subject to availability, changes and/or cancellation without notice. Parks, attractions, entertainment, or access to events may be restricted or unavailable due to capacity/closures/other factors and benefits are subject to change without notice. Free self-parking after 6 pm is not valid on Halloween Horror Nights event nights. Parking fees and other restrictions may apply. Stranger Things:™/© Netflix. Used with permission. SINNERS and all related characters and elements © & TM Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Cabana Bay Beach Resort TM & © 2026 UCF Hotel Venture II. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2026 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.