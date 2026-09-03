What a heartfelt and considerate conversation between the two stars.. about life, kids, getting older, having more experiences, and being famous all these years! Do they want to leave the house!?
I know a lot of people are excited about this film. It will be in some theaters on Thursday, Sept 10th - and the big opening weekend is Sept 11-13th.
Guess what? We have free tickets for you!
Get registered HERE: Practical Magic 2 Tickets
AND WATCH Nicole Kidman & Sandra Bullock discuss the movie and why it was the best time in their lives to film it HERE: