Nicole Kidman as Gillian Owens and Sandra Bullock as Sally Owens in 'Practical Magic 2.' (Warner Bros. Pictures)

What a heartfelt and considerate conversation between the two stars.. about life, kids, getting older, having more experiences, and being famous all these years! Do they want to leave the house!?

I know a lot of people are excited about this film. It will be in some theaters on Thursday, Sept 10th - and the big opening weekend is Sept 11-13th.

Guess what? We have free tickets for you!

Get registered HERE: Practical Magic 2 Tickets

AND WATCH Nicole Kidman & Sandra Bullock discuss the movie and why it was the best time in their lives to film it HERE:

Nicole Kidman & Sandra Bullock