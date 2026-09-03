PRACTICAL MAGIC 2 is the return of the cult classic, beloved by many, and the continuation of the story of the Owens family of witches, headed up by Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as Sally and Gillian. When Sally’s eldest daughter falls in love, the generational curse returns, threatening to take her fiancé. So, what’s a witch to do but circle the coven and strike back with all the power of sisterhood?! The cast also includes Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing as the Aunts, and Joey King and Maisie Williams as Sally’s daughters. The conjuring begins in theaters nationwide on September 10.

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