I’ll be experiencing Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights this weekend! AND I’ll tell you all about it during my live broadcast on Sunday, Sept 13th from 10am-3pm! Yes, I will be going into all the creepy, scary, and crazy haunted houses!!!! 😱

You could win tickets to experience Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights, too! The biggest names in horror will haunt you and fear will consume you at Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights, going on select nights through November 1st.

Ten terrifying haunted houses. Encounter nightmarish creatures in the scare zones. Enjoy jaw-dropping live entertainment. And chase even more thrills on some of Universal Studios Florida’s most exhilarating attractions!

Enter to win your free package to Universal HHN here:

Register To Win