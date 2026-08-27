‘I’m going home’: Luke Evans, cast of ‘Rocky Horror’ pay tribute to Tim Curry

People magazine reported that Paul Soileau, who is currently strutting in the footsteps of Curry in the Studio 54 of “The Rocky Horror Show,” said, “Frank-N-Furter inhabits spaces and sneaks in spaces and places and old theater houses and old theaters like this, movie theaters, teenagers’ bedrooms...”
“The way Frank-N-Furter survives is that he finds vessels and he goes into them and he takes them over and he keeps moving and moving and moving all around,” Soileau continued. “And many people in this room, on this stage, have been a vessel for Frank-N-Furter over the years. But if you trace it all back, 53 years ago, there’s one home and one vessel. One mothership that Frank-N-Furter could actually call home, and it’s Tim Curry.”
After Soileau spoke about him, “Obituaries always say that he didn’t have children,” saying that isn’t true. “Because he has so many children in this world. So Tim Curry has more family than I think any of us can even imagine.”
Then Soileau welcomed Luke Evans, who took off the Frank-N-Furter pearls just days before, and Jake Shears, who will take over on Sept. 11, to perform “I’m Going Home” from “The Rocky Horror Show.”
The clip shows Evans belting the song for the crowd.
Honoring Tim Curry. ❤️🖤 Paul Soileau, Jake Shears, and Luke Evans perform a special rendition of “I’m Going Home.” pic.twitter.com/tmLj4KUzzp
Evans also wrote a tribute to Curry on Instagram, saying, “There will only be one Tim Curry. All the rest of us will just have to do our best to emulate some of the magic of that role that I’ve just spent 7 months playing,” Playbill reported.
He also shared a letter he wrote to Curry three weeks ago in advance of his leaving the production: “Although we’ve never met, you’ve been part of this journey from the very beginning. Every actor who puts on Frank inevitably walks into a conversation that started with you, and I’ve felt that every single night.”
The letter continued: “As this chapter comes to an end, I just wanted to say thank you. For your fearless performance, for creating something so enduring, and for inspiring generations of actors to be a little braver than they thought they could be.”