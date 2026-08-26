Tim Curry: Hollywood saddened by ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ star’s death

Actors and friends reacted with sorrow after learning of the death of Tim Curry. The “Rocky Horror Picture Show” star, 80, also had memorable roles as a creepy clown in “It,” a fast-talking butler in “Clue,” and a scheming villain in “Annie.”
Not to mention his portrayal of a nosy concierge in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.”
“Gutted,” actor Rob Schneider tweeted. “A truly gifted performer of stage and screen, his one eyebrow could say more than most actors’ entire bodies.
“I am grateful to have the rare gift of watching him work, he made you better just standing near him.”
Gutted. The sensational character actor, Tim Curry has left the stage.— Rob Schneider 🇺🇸 (@RobSchneider) August 26, 2026
A truly gifted performer of stage and screen, his one eyebrow could say more than most actors entire bodies.
I am grateful to have the rare gift of watching him work, he made you better just standing near him. pic.twitter.com/9QGkmhUmSC
Comedian Eric Idle tweeted that Curry was “a fine man, singer, actor, host and gardener.’
“He will be missed.”
Curry played role of King Arthur in the 2005 Broadway play, “Spamalot.”
Very sad to see the passing of Tim Curry, our first King Arthur.— Eric Idle (@EricIdle) August 26, 2026
A fine man, singer, actor, host and gardener. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/tkdAr6FkOh
Original MTV VJ Martha Quinn tweeted that Curry’s “force was undeniable.”
“It will be felt when Rocky Horror takes over the Sphere next year in Vegas,” she wrote.
With heavy heart I share that Tim Curry, known to many for his legendary performance as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, passed away last night. His force was undeniable. It will be felt when Rocky Horror takes over the Sphere next year in Vegas 🙏— Martha Quinn Ⓥ (@MarthaQuinn) August 26, 2026
Carol Burnett shared a clip from the 1982 film “Annie,” recalling Curry’s role as Rooster Hannigan, according to Variety. Burnett starred as Curry’s sister, Miss Hannigan.
“We had such a wonderful time working together on ‘Annie.’ Nobody could play lovable villains better than he could,” Burnett wrote. “He was a dear friend. I was blessed to know him.”
Michael McKean, who appeared in 1985’s “Clue” with Curry, said his last conversation with the actor was “about life and love and laughter.”
[ Tim Curry: An eccentric, stimulating career ]
“The grim physical state he found himself in has now ended, a blessing,” McKean tweeted, referring to Curry’s health issues following a stroke he suffered in 2012. “Our blessing was that we had Tim Curry in our lives. RIP, my friend.”
My last conversation with Tim Curry was about life and love and laughter. The grim physical state he found himself in has now ended, a blessing. Our blessing was that we had Tim Curry in our lives. RIP, my friend.— Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) August 26, 2026
Another star from “Clue,” Lesley Ann Warren, paid tribute in an Instagram post.
“My dear companion in crime, the brilliant, hilarious, hysterically funny, magician of artistry has left us,” the actress wrote. “What an unbelievable joy to have shared a sound stage with him and to engage with such a master talent. I adored him. Bless his wild and inspired soul. Love you Tim.”
“And the blows keep coming,” actress Elaine Hendrix wrote on Instagram. “I worked with Tim Curry in the 90s. He was THE kindest man. I adored him up close and from afar since discovering ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ while I was in High School. I was a huge fan of him! What a talent. What a gentleman. What an honor. RIP Tim.”
The Muppets’ official Instagram account posted a picture from “Muppet Treasure Island,” Variety reported.
“Few humans have earned the title of honorary Muppet more than the legendary Tim Curry,” the caption reads. “As a performer he was unparalleled -- witty, charming, unnerving, and deeply funny. We will always consider it one of our greatest treasures to have been part of Long John Silver’s crew. Thank you for everything, Tim.”
Curry gave a memorable portrayal of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger when he hosted “Saturday Night Live” in 1981, singing “Sympathy for the Devil.”
Tim Curry playing Mick Jagger in Saturday Night Live, 1981. pic.twitter.com/AV1dR7U2tg— Time Capsule Tales (@timecaptales) August 26, 2026
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