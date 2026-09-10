‘Don’t worry about me’: Billy Joel reveals he had brain surgery after diagnosis

Rock ‘n’ roll Hall of Famer Billy Joel provided a health update to his fans on Wednesday, revealing that he had brain surgery to relieve some of the symptoms of normal pressure hydrocephalus that he was diagnosed with in May 2025.

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Joel, 77, gave the update on SiriusXM’s Billy Joel channel, Variety reported. He said he agreed to having a brain shunt after noticing “my balance was not good.”

“I had this sensation of rocking on a boat,” the six-time Grammy Award winner said.

But the “Piano Man” singer told his fans that he was “OK,” adding, “I just want people to know, don’t worry about me. I’m not going anywhere. I’m here. I’m still here.”

Joel said that he agreed to have the surgery after falling during a concert and saw a doctor, who told the singer he had normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), People reported.

Billy Joel says he is doing better after undergoing brain surgery following his 2025 diagnosis. He agreed to the surgery after noticing “my balance was not good, I had this sensation of rocking on a boat."



“I don’t want to lose my marbles,” he said. “It’s hard to tell what’s… pic.twitter.com/KhAXDYSHuj — Variety (@Variety) September 9, 2026

According to the Cleveland Clinic, NPH occurs when cerebrospinal fluid builds up inside a person’s skull and presses against the brain. Treatment includes surgery to implant a shunt to drain excess fluid from inside the skull.

Joel underwent physical therapy before choosing surgery, People reported.

[ Billy Joel cancels all upcoming concerts on doctor’s orders, brain disorder diagnosis ]

“I said, ‘Well, what does that entail?’ ‘Well, we drill a hole through your skull and we stick a shunt inside your brain.’ I said, ‘Nah, I think I’ll pass on that.’ I didn’t want to do that, but then I read up on it and I realized it can help improve your balance and can help your memory.

“You know, I don’t want to lose my marbles,” said Joel, whose musical career includes three No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and 13 top-10 singles. “It’s hard to tell what’s age and what’s a condition, so I agreed to do the shunt. I had a surgery and they implanted a shunt in my brain -- and it actually improved things.

“My memory got better, my balance got a little better, my ability to function was better. I realized that because of my job, which is playing rock and roll music very loud, that it was giving me something like a concussion every time I did a show.”

[ Billy Joel surprises fans during cover band’s set, performs ]

Since his diagnosis, the “Uptown Girl” singer took the stage in early January for the first time at an amphitheater in Wellington, Florida, where fans were watching a Billy Joel tribute band. At the time, fans in the audience had no idea Joel would make an appearance.

“I wasn’t planning on working tonight,” Joel joked before launching into “We Didn’t Start the Fire” and “Big Shot.”

0 of 20 Through the years UNITED STATES - JANUARY 01: USA Photo of Billy JOEL, Editorial Use Only - No Commercial Use Permitted (Photo by Gems/Redferns) (Gems/Redferns) Through the years Billy Joel wearing a NY Yankee's hat; circa 1970; New York. (Photo by Art Zelin/Getty Images) (Art Zelin/Getty Images) Through the years Billy Joel sits in the auditorium seating during a soundcheck, playing accordion, New York, 7th December 1977. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images) (Michael Putland/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK - DECEMBER 1978: American singer-songwriter, composer, and pianist Billy Joel plays Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, December 1978. (Photo by Don Aters/Icon and Image/Getty Images) (Icon and Image/Getty Images) Through the years UNSPECIFIED - JANUARY 01: Photo of Billy JOEL (Photo by Mike Prior/Redferns) (Mike Prior/Redferns) Through the years Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley during 1986 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty) Through the years Moscow, Russia - 1987: Bill Joel before Saint Basil's Cathedral. (Photo by Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con) Through the years Bruce Willis and Billy Joel (Photo by Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images) (Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images) Through the years WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 8: Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick pose on the red carpet during the The 36th Kennedy Center Honors gala at the Kennedy Center on December 8, 2013 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images) (Kris Connor/Getty Images) Through the years WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 08: (L-R) Kennedy Center Honorees Shirley MacLaine, Billy Joel and Herbie Hancock attend a reception at the White House for the 2013 Kennedy Center Honorees on December 8, 2013 in Washington, DC. The honorees this year include: opera singer Martina Arroyo, jazz musician Herbie Hancock, musician Billy Joel, actress Shirley MacLaine and musician Carlos Santana. (Photo by Kristoffer Tripplaar-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 17: Billy Joel performs onstage at the ASCAP Centennial Awards at Waldorf Astoria Hotel on November 17, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for ASCAP) (Brian Ach) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 07: Billy Joel performs at Madison Square Garden on January 7, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images) (Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Billy Joel and Elton John attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - JULY 18: Billy Joel sits in front of the banner at a press conference honoring his 100th Lifetime Performance at Madison Square Garden on July 18, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - JULY 18: Billy Joel sits at a piano that was dedicated to him during an event at a press conference honoring his 100th Lifetime Performance at Madison Square Garden on July 18, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 01: Billy Joel attends MSG Entertainment and Billy Joel special franchise announcement at Chase Square at Madison Square Garden on June 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) (John Lamparski 2023/Getty Images) Through the years FILE PHOTO: Billy Joel performs at Allegiant Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Joel has announced the cancellation of all of his upcoming concerts. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

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