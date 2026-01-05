Billy Joel surprises fans during cover band’s set, performs

FILE PHOTO: Billy Joel performs at Allegiant Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Joel has announced the cancellation of all of his upcoming concerts. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 01: Billy Joel attends MSG Entertainment and Billy Joel special franchise announcement at Chase Square at Madison Square Garden on June 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 18: Billy Joel sits at a piano that was dedicated to him during an event at a press conference honoring his 100th Lifetime Performance at Madison Square Garden on July 18, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 18: Billy Joel sits in front of the banner at a press conference honoring his 100th Lifetime Performance at Madison Square Garden on July 18, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Billy Joel and Elton John attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 07: Billy Joel performs at Madison Square Garden on January 7, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 17: Billy Joel performs onstage at the ASCAP Centennial Awards at Waldorf Astoria Hotel on November 17, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for ASCAP)

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 08: (L-R) Kennedy Center Honorees Shirley MacLaine, Billy Joel and Herbie Hancock attend a reception at the White House for the 2013 Kennedy Center Honorees on December 8, 2013 in Washington, DC. The honorees this year include: opera singer Martina Arroyo, jazz musician Herbie Hancock, musician Billy Joel, actress Shirley MacLaine and musician Carlos Santana. (Photo by Kristoffer Tripplaar-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 8: Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick pose on the red carpet during the The 36th Kennedy Center Honors gala at the Kennedy Center on December 8, 2013 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)

Bruce Willis and Billy Joel (Photo by Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

Moscow, Russia - 1987: Bill Joel before Saint Basil's Cathedral. (Photo by Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley during 1986 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

NEW YORK - DECEMBER 1978: American singer-songwriter, composer, and pianist Billy Joel plays Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, December 1978. (Photo by Don Aters/Icon and Image/Getty Images)

Billy Joel sits in the auditorium seating during a soundcheck, playing accordion, New York, 7th December 1977. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 01: USA Photo of Billy JOEL, Editorial Use Only - No Commercial Use Permitted (Photo by Gems/Redferns)

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Billy Joel had quite a surprise for fans days into the new year, an impromptu concert.

The “Piano Man” returned to the stage for the first time since he was diagnosed with a brain disorder, Rolling Stone reported.

He was in Wellington, Florida, as the town celebrated its 30th anniversary on Jan. 2. The Joel cover band Turnstyles was slated to perform, but then he joined them on stage to sing “Big Shot” and “We Didn’t Start the Fire.”

The band had been teasing a special guest during the event, TMZ reported.

Joel joked, “I wasn’t planning on working tonight,” the Palm Beach Post reported.

His younger daughters, Della and Remy, were also on stage dancing to their father’s music.

Joel was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus and canceled all concerts. His last concert was Feb. 22, 2025.

In May, he said that he was having issues with his hearing, vision, and balance because of the condition.

Months later, the “Uptown Girl” singer said he said he was “not dying,” adding “I feel good.”

“They keep referring to what I have as a brain disorder, so it sounds a lot worse than what I’m feeling,” he told Bill Maher, Rolling Stone reported.

