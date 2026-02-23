Thank You!

In just 24 hours, we raised over $201,000 dollars during our commercial-free Radiothon for Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. But we’re not done yet.

Dove Daily Update That's a whole lot of thanks!

We’re made a big commitment to the kids and we’re still accepting donations when you check the link on our site, or just text “ALLIN” to 34984. That’s all it takes to chance the live of kids like Gavin, James, Taylor and so many more.

There are hundreds of research projects in need of fund, programs to keep the kids happy and to give them a little chance to feel like kids again, and so much more. So please take just a minute to make your donation, and thanks from all of us in the Cox Media Group Tampa, who are “all in for all children”.

