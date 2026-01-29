All In for All Children Radiothon!

We’re All In for All Children.

All of Cox Media Group Tampa Bay’s stations are coming together February 19th and 20th with one shared mission: helping kids and families right here in our community. For 24 impactful hours, we’ll broadcast completely commercial-free—from 12 noon to 12 noon—raising critical funds for Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, in partnership with Children’s Miracle Network.

Throughout the Radiothon, you’ll hear inspiring stories from patient families and hospital staff, sharing firsthand how lifesaving care, groundbreaking programs, and innovative treatments are changing lives across Tampa Bay and beyond. Our support of Johns Hopkins All Children’s marks a pivotal moment not only for the hospital, but for our entire community—and it’s one we invite you to be part of.

As the hospital approaches a monumental milestone—its 100th anniversary in 2026—we’re joining them on a journey into the future. Since opening its doors in 1926, Johns Hopkins All Children’s has been dedicated to the health and well-being of children, combining nearly a century of compassionate care with the innovation and expertise of one of the world’s leading healthcare systems.

Every dollar raised during the Radiothon goes directly to Johns Hopkins All Children’s as unrestricted funds, allowing the hospital to respond immediately to its greatest needs. These donations support lifesaving research, advanced medical equipment, education, and innovative programs to enhance patient care. Together, we’re helping ensure every child has access to the best treatment, therapies, and hope for the future they deserve.

We’re All In for All Children—and together, we can help change lives.

