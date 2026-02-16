All In For All Children

When we make a commitment, we keep it. This is a big one. We go 24 hours commercial free starting Thursday at noon from Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital for our big Radiothon. We want to raise one million dollars, with 100% of the proceeds staying in the hospital.

Why that much? One hospitalization will give you a clue. Add to that the hundreds of research projects, programs both in and outside of the hospital for patients and their families, well, you get it.

radiothon

We will make a difference for patients like Marina who’s gone through 25 surgeries, Levi who’s lovingly nicknamed “the mayor” who needed a heart transplant when he was just a few weeks old, and Taylor - she wants to be a nurse, and has fought cancer three separate times.

There are so many stories like this we’ll share Thursday and Friday. You’ll understand why we need those donations. Make yours now and learn why we join in celebrating the 100th anniversary of this medical Tampa Bay treasure, live from Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, brought to you by Clean Earth Systems!

