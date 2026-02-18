All In For All Children

As a child, I spend a fair amount of time in Marymount Hospital in suburban Cleveland due to a severe hand injury. It took more than one visit, and I’ll always remember the skill of the doctors, the kindness of the nurses and the value of the volunteers who kept a scared, bored kid entertained.

Now you know why I want you to make a donation to our 24-hour, commercial free Radiothon kicking off at noon Thursday from Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. They’re celebrating 100 years here in Tampa Bay!

Why do they need the money? Making sure that Child Programs have the cash to keep going (they’re not funded), that all children receive the treatment they need despite rising insurance cash, and so much more.

We’ll make all that happen with your donation right here. The nice thing is you can keep it anonymous if you choose, set it up for a monthly donation, or just donate whatever you can. It all matter.

By the way, if you’re been touched by the good work at Johns Hopkins, let me know with an open mic on the free Dove App at @1055thedove. And thanks for the $$$ love!

