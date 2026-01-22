Would You Like To Play A Game

It’s literally pretty cool! The 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series outdoor game will feature the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, at Raymond James Stadium. Live coverage of the game will begin at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Tickets now on sale for Tampa Bay Rays spring training Rays spring training games. The team will play 14 games in their preseason home, Port Charlotte’s Charlotte Sports Park.
The weather north of Florida is going to be very rough, so please call ahead for air travel and reconsider even driving. I have links in the Dove Daily Update to help you out.
Let the parade season begin with the Children’s Gasparilla Parade this Saturday, and the Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest on January 31, 2026. In order to accommodate the parades, many streets will be closed.
Bruno Mars come to Tampa with The Romantic Tour at Raymond James Stadium Sept. 12th. Tickets are on sale, and yes, he has added a second show to the tour the next night on Sept 13th
the 22nd annual Firestone Grand Prix returns Feb. 27 through March 1 to kick off the IndyCar Series season. Starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, fans can officially purchase single-day tickets on the event website.
