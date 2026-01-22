Travel Advisory

A digital billboard along Highway 75 warns of road preparations for upcoming inclement weather expected in the region Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, in Richardson, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

It’s going to get ugly this weekend, and a lot of travel plans will have to change.

With severe winter weather predicted anywhere from Texas to Maine you may want to rethink that trip.

NCDOT prepares for winter weather with salt stockpiles and snow removal equipment

Many airlines are already making allowances for it and no charges for flight chances or cancellation. But definitely your airline ahead of time to avoid getting stranded. FlightAware is a great resource as well.

For the latest from our weather partners at Fox 13, please keep an eye on the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast online and on the app at @1055thedove.

