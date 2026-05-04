So Close....

TAMPA, FL - APRIL 29: Members of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate a goal by Dominic James #17 against the Montréal Canadiens in the second period of Game Five of the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Benchmark International Arena on April 29, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Seven thrilling games, but just not enough as the Tampa Bay Lightning go down to defeat after seven games to end their playoff hopes. We love you, and see you next year.

It’s never too early to prepare. This is Hurricane Preparedness Week, and don’t forget those new evacuation zones in Hillsborough County. I have the map and links in the Dove Daily Update.

Ann-Ventures The Market Marie has a new home for just this weekend

Mother’s Day is Sunday! A great way to find unique gifts and spend those dollars locally would be at this Saturday’s Market Maire. But the location will be different for this weekend only, up on Cleveland Street on the 500-600 blocks.

Ann Ventures

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