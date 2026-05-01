Know Your Zone

It’s the first of May, and that means we’re one month away from the official start of hurricane season. For residents of Hillsborough County, it also means a change to evacuation zones. Take a look at the complete map, and find your zone now.

Hurricane Milton Barrels Into Florida TREASURE ISLAND, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: An American Flag is planted in the sand at Treasure Island as clean up from hurricanes Helene and Milton continues along the Gulf Coast on October 10, 2024 in Treasure Island, Florida. Milton, coming just days after Helene, spawned dozens of tornadoes that crisscrossed the state, with five deaths attributed to the twisters so far, according to published reports. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

These changes were made based on lessons from 2024’s storm surge and inland flooding. According to our weather partners at Fox 13, these are the zones impact]ed.

Zone A has expanded farther inland along the coastline and Alafia River, including more areas in Apollo Beach, Town ‘n’ Country and mobile home communities.

Zone E now includes some neighborhoods previously outside evacuation zones, such as parts of New Tampa, areas near Tampa Executive Airport and inland Apollo Beach.

The Dove Daily Update

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