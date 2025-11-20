Ready, Set, Go!

We’re so ready! Tomorrow, join the Dove and help us spread hope and take care of our friends and neighbors across Tampa Bay this Thanksgiving as we partner with Metropolitan Ministries for our annual Feed the Bay food drive! Come meet up with 105.5 The Dove starting at 6 am through 7 pm, collecting your donations at Walmart on 1505 N Dale Mabry in Tampa (Dale Mabry just off 275).

There’s also fun with Ferman Stuff the Trucks Saturday, from 12-3 pm at Ferman Chevy North Tampa, 16414 N. Dale Mabry Tampa. Donate a Toy & Get a FREE ticket to Busch Gardens Christmas Town *While supplies last, FREE photos with Santa! Everglazed Donuts, fames, giveaways and a Live DJ to benefit Toys for Tots.-Purchase any new Chevrolet before December 11th and the Ferman Chevy Dealers will Donate $50 in Toys up to $5,000!

Sanding Ovations is back starting today through Sunday, Nov. 30, on the beach behind the Bilmar Beach Resort on Treasure Island.

The Life & Music of George Michael is coming up this Friday, Nov. 21, at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $47. Visit r call 727-791-7400.

Rain: A Beatles Christmas Tribute 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21, at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $44.

