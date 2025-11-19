Santa’s Driving A Ferman Chevy Truck

Ferman Stuff The Truck 2025
By Ann Kelly

Santa’s sleigh just go a whole lot cooler! He’ll be hanging out with The Dove as Ferman Stuff the Trucks this Saturday, November 22nd from 12-3p at Ferman Chevy North Tampa at 16414 N. Dale Mabry, Tampa.

Bring a toy to donate and there’s an early Christmas present waiting for you! Get a free ticket to Busch Gardens Christmas Town *While supplies last, free photos with Santa, yummy treats from Everglazed Donuts, games, giveaways and a Live DJ to benefit Toys for Tots.

And to make it even more wonderful, when you purchase any new Chevrolet before December 11 11th the Ferman Chevy Dealers will Donate $50 in Toys up to $5,000!

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

