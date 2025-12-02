Light The Lights And Double The Donations

Today is giving Tuesday and the list of non-profits in need keeps growing. I have details in the Dove Daily Update.

Tonight from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, the MAACM’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Family Holiday Fun is happening at the Museum of the American Arts and Crafts Movement at 355 4th Street N, St. Petersburg.

Saturday, at 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm the Christmas Tree Lighting is set at 1190 Georgia Ave 1190 Georgia Ave, in Palm Harbor

And don’t forget, there’s just a few week left for Florida’s new sales tax holiday which covers hunting, fishing, and camping gear and runs through the end of the year.

The Dove Daily Update

