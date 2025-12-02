It’s not just another day. On Giving Tuesday, your $1 donation can turn into $2, $5 or even more with generous matching donors coming forward.

I’ll keep a running list of groups that have already reached out, and please tag me with more. A word of advice to be careful what you are clicking on since it’s also a prime time for scammer. Check that URL and give to groups you know and trust.

Here’s a list with links to donate.

-Metro Ministries https://www.facebook.com/share/v/19wvswVPnm/

-American Cancer Society https://www.facebook.com/share/p/17Zv3zawsj/

-Arthritis Foundation https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1AL7ZyUCE7/

-PBS/WEDU https://www.facebook.com/share/p/17XfnB5m5W/

-Red Cross https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1CBC8fR81L/

-Habitat for Humanity https://www.facebook.com/share/p/17VUsKGCdR/

-Feeding Tampa Bay https://bit.ly/49KVqQR

The Dove Daily Update

