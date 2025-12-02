Giving Tuesday

Dove Daily Update Share Hope with Metropolitan Ministries
By Ann Kelly

It’s not just another day. On Giving Tuesday, your $1 donation can turn into $2, $5 or even more with generous matching donors coming forward.

I’ll keep a running list of groups that have already reached out, and please tag me with more. A word of advice to be careful what you are clicking on since it’s also a prime time for scammer. Check that URL and give to groups you know and trust.

Here’s a list with links to donate.

-Metro Ministries https://www.facebook.com/share/v/19wvswVPnm/

-American Cancer Society https://www.facebook.com/share/p/17Zv3zawsj/

-Arthritis Foundation https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1AL7ZyUCE7/

-PBS/WEDU https://www.facebook.com/share/p/17XfnB5m5W/

-Red Cross https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1CBC8fR81L/

-Habitat for Humanity https://www.facebook.com/share/p/17VUsKGCdR/

-Feeding Tampa Bay https://bit.ly/49KVqQR

WDUV 105.5 The Dove The Dove Daily Update

The Dove Daily Update

©2025 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Christmas Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!