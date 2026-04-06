I Can See Your House From Here!

Okay, that may be a slight exaggeration, but today’s flyby of the moon will give us a look at the moon we’re never seen before. The live NASA link will be fun to follow. This is the furthest astronauts have even been into space, and it’s going to be quite a day.

I don’t know about the weather is in space, but it’s going downhill for us today. The high will be 85, low 66 with 50% rain chances, but then tonight, you’ll notice the change. The winds will pick up, with 60-70% rain chances for the next few days, with gusts of 35-40 mph or stronger Tuesday and Wednesday. Check in with the Dove Tampa Bay forecast.

Florida Aquarium stingrays move from Tropicana Stadium after Milton Stingrays from The Florida Aquarium made it safely through Hurricane Milton while sheltering at a Tampa baseball stadium. (The Florida Aquarium /The Florida Aquarium)

It’s finally Opening Day at Tropicana Field! Rays open against Chicago Cubs with first pitch at 410 am, and it’s sold out. Click that link for details.

Congrats to our Tampa Bay Lightning as they clinch a playoff spot! Who’s their target team? The #1 seeded Carolina Hurricanes.

This is the final Week for the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival on Clearwater Beach; it wraps up this Sunday the 12th.

Ann Ventures

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