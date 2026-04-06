Take Yourself Out To The Ballgame

The roof is repaired, the interior is restored and the stingrays are back in their tank. It’s time to play ball for the first time at Tropicana Field since the storms of 2024.

The ragged roof was one of the first images I saw as we were in live coverage after Hurricane Milton and it was shocking. But who knew after just season with the wonderful hosts at Steinbrenner Field, the Rays would return.

Tropicana Field ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: A general overall aerial view of Tropicana Field and stadium dome damage from Hurricane Milton on January 11, 2025 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images) (Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

The first pitch against the Chicago Cubs is at 410 pm, with special events beforehand to thank to many people involved in bringing the Trop back to baseball life.

Just a note - it is a sold out game, but a small part of the parking lot may still be closed off due to a depression caused by a broken water pipe. Ah well...welcome back Rays. We missed you.

The Dove Daily Update

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