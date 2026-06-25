Free Swimming Lessons Today

The “Worlds Largest Swimming Lesson” event is today all across the US and right here in Tampa Bay. To find the pool near you offering a free lesson search here.

The St Pete Youth Farm is celebrating their 7th anniversary today from 6-8 pm. They are located at 1664 12th Street South. They are What’s Good in Tampa Bay.

Dove Daily Update Happy Anniversary!

Big events that will impact traffic around Raymond James Stadium this weekend, with one artist scheduled for both Friday and Sunday, and a night run Saturday also known as the world’s first running music festival with black lights, bubble zones, live DJs, and more @nightnationrun

Sunday it’s Boom on the Bayou from 6-10 pm in Waterfront Park on 8119 Old Post Road in Port Richey. Why not celebrate Independence Day early with music, food trucks and vendors, and of course, the fireworks show beginning at 9 p.m. Public parking will be limited. You can bring your blanket and lawn chair, but no coolers, backpacks or alcoholic beverages are permitted.

Mickey Dolenz

Here he comes! Sunday, former Monkey Micky Dolenz has a show at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater at 730 pm. Tickets start at $86.50. Visit rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

Ann Ventures

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