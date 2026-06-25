Happy Anniversary St Pete Youth Farm!

It’s a lucky seventh anniversary at the St Pete Youth Farm today, and you’re invited to celebrate today!

I’ve talked with them so many times over the years, especially about their Youth Ambassadors program and what they learn and pass on to others. The farm has a lot to offer, and a lot of other groups know that. They love that beautiful green space open to the community, hosting over for the 80 events every year.

Dove Daily Update Happy Anniversary!

Staying relevant takes work, and so much of that is thanks to so many individuals and organizations that played their part in supporting the St Pete Youth Farm over the past seven years. Show them some love and appreciation tonight at 1664 12th Street South. Drop by anytime from 6-8 pm. They are What’s Good In Tampa Bay!

The Dove Daily Update

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