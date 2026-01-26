Beads And Below Average Temps

How cold will we get over the next week? Well the Dove Tampa Bay forecast has a wind chill advisory overnight, along with a cold weather watch and freeze warning starting in Pasco and Hernando Counties.

So as a result the warming shelters will be opening tonight. Please pass that info in the Dove Daily Update along to people in need, and check out how to get a free rides in Pinellas County and motel vouchers from Metropolitan Ministries.

Cold weather shelters in Central Florida

If you’re taking your morning walk along Bayshore Blvd in Tampa, bring along a bag to help pick up leftover beads from this past weekend’s Children’s Gasparilla Parade. More on how to turn those beads into the Florida Aquarium tomorrow for What’s Good in Tampa Bay.

But on to the big party this Saturday! The Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest on Saturday with plenty of road closures and a very chilly forecast.

