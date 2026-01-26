Cold Weather Shelters Open

With temps in Tampa Bay dipping into the 30’s tonight, the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from Fox 13 has a cold weather advisory for some of us, but a freeze warning for Pasco and Hernando counties.
So the warming shelters will be open tonight with a list to check here. Keep in mind many of these are adults only, and fill up quickly.
But you can get a free ride to the shelters in Pinellas County thanks to PSTA. Just tell the driver you’re going to shelter.
Our friends at Metropolitan Ministries will have a limited number of hotel vouchers available as well. Metropolitan These are also on first-come, first-served basis for families with minor children. You will have to pre-register calling (813) 209-1176. They phone lines will open Monday until 5 pm or until they are out of vouchers.
©2026 Cox Media Group