Cold Weather Shelters Open

With temps in Tampa Bay dipping into the 30’s tonight, the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from Fox 13 has a cold weather advisory for some of us, but a freeze warning for Pasco and Hernando counties.

So the warming shelters will be open tonight with a list to check here. Keep in mind many of these are adults only, and fill up quickly.

But you can get a free ride to the shelters in Pinellas County thanks to PSTA. Just tell the driver you’re going to shelter.

Cold weather in Central Florida

Our friends at Metropolitan Ministries will have a limited number of hotel vouchers available as well. Metropolitan These are also on first-come, first-served basis for families with minor children. You will have to pre-register calling (813) 209-1176. They phone lines will open Monday until 5 pm or until they are out of vouchers.

The Dove Daily Update

©2026 Cox Media Group