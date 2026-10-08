Your Love Life Could Become a Group Project! 💞 A new way to date online, involves your friends and strangers

Hong Kong, Hong Kong - AUGUST 08: A smart phone with the icons for the dating apps from Bumble, Tinder, SKOUT, OkCupid, Coffee Meets Bagel (CMB), Tastenbuds, Match, happn, and POF are seen on the screen in Hong Kong, Hong Kong, on August 08, 2018. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/S3studio/Getty Images)

If you’re tired of swiping, a dating app called Rivet is trying a different approach: other people weigh in on potential couples!

Friends and community “matchers” help identify promising pairings, then the daters decide whether to connect. Basically, your friend who’s always saying “I know someone PERFECT for you” now has the ability to channel that energy, digitally...

As a single guy, I can appreciate getting a little help. But before anyone votes on my romantic future, please check the important stuff: kindness, sense of humor and whether “let’s grab coffee” involves driving across two counties.

Florida dating compatibility should absolutely include a traffic discussion! 😉

Read more here ➡️ Mashable / New York Post