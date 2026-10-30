Your Halloween Costume Might Already Be in Your Closet!

Really just takes a little creativity

Halloween costumes
Halloween 2026 FILE PHOTO: The traditional costumes are out this year. Google has shared this year's costume trends. (Anna Bizon /gpointstudio - stock.adobe.com)
By Mike Kruz

Halloween is tomorrow, October 31, and if you’ve handled everybody else’s costume but forgotten your own, breathe!

Mental Floss has a handy last-minute list: a Hawaiian shirt and camera make you a tourist; cat ears plus a “CTRL+C” sign make you a copycat; pom-poms and a “Go Ceiling!” shirt make you a ceiling fan.

Will that last one earn a few groans? Absolutely.

But you’re dressed, you didn’t spend $80, and you’ve given everyone something to talk about besides how expensive the candy was. That counts as a successful entrance!

Get more ideas here ➡️ Mental Floss

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

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