Your Halloween Costume Might Already Be in Your Closet! Really just takes a little creativity

FILE PHOTO: The traditional costumes are out this year. Google has shared this year's costume trends.

Halloween is tomorrow, October 31, and if you’ve handled everybody else’s costume but forgotten your own, breathe!

Mental Floss has a handy last-minute list: a Hawaiian shirt and camera make you a tourist; cat ears plus a “CTRL+C” sign make you a copycat; pom-poms and a “Go Ceiling!” shirt make you a ceiling fan.

Will that last one earn a few groans? Absolutely.

But you’re dressed, you didn’t spend $80, and you’ve given everyone something to talk about besides how expensive the candy was. That counts as a successful entrance!

Get more ideas here ➡️ Mental Floss