Your Halloween Costume Might Already Be in Your Closet!

Halloween is tomorrow, October 31, and if you’ve handled everybody else’s costume but forgotten your own, breathe!
Mental Floss has a handy last-minute list: a Hawaiian shirt and camera make you a tourist; cat ears plus a “CTRL+C” sign make you a copycat; pom-poms and a “Go Ceiling!” shirt make you a ceiling fan.
Will that last one earn a few groans? Absolutely.
But you’re dressed, you didn’t spend $80, and you’ve given everyone something to talk about besides how expensive the candy was. That counts as a successful entrance!
Get more ideas here ➡️ Mental Floss