Your Dunkin’ Drink Has a Halloween Costume Now Some spooktacular drinks just in time for Halloween

Dunkin' faces lawsuit over 'zero sugar' beverages

If you haven’t figured out your Halloween costume, don’t panic. Your drink is apparently more organized!

On Friday, October 16, participating Dunkin’ locations are offering a free fuzzy purple bat-wing cup sleeve with the purchase of a Berry Battie Daydream Refresher, while supplies last.

The purple drink combines berry-clementine and blueberry flavors with oatmilk, purple marshmallow cold foam and candy eyes.

So your beverage gets wings, a face and a coordinated outfit. Meanwhile, you’re just trying to leave the house with two matching shoes.

No judgment... this is a surprisingly competitive morning.

Read more here ➡️ Dunkin