Your Dunkin’ Drink Has a Halloween Costume Now

If you haven’t figured out your Halloween costume, don’t panic. Your drink is apparently more organized!
On Friday, October 16, participating Dunkin’ locations are offering a free fuzzy purple bat-wing cup sleeve with the purchase of a Berry Battie Daydream Refresher, while supplies last.
The purple drink combines berry-clementine and blueberry flavors with oatmilk, purple marshmallow cold foam and candy eyes.
So your beverage gets wings, a face and a coordinated outfit. Meanwhile, you’re just trying to leave the house with two matching shoes.
No judgment... this is a surprisingly competitive morning.
Read more here ➡️ Dunkin