Your Dog Would Like You to Stop Ruining Its Sleep Here we’ve been blaming the dog!

A cute dog lies under a red blanket on a cold day. Golden Retriever sleeps on a bed under a cozy blanket

If you share a bedroom with your dog and blame every rough night on the scratching, shifting and mysterious little noises, your dog may have a rebuttal!

Researchers tracked 25 people and 38 dogs for four weeks and found that when both stirred around the same time, the human usually moved first and the dog followed.

So apparently, dogs aren’t keeping us awake. We’re disturbing them!

Tonight, when your dog gives you that exhausted look from the foot of the bed, just know it may be silently reviewing your snoring on Yelp.

Read more here ➡️ The Washington Post