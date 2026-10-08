Your Costco Haul Now Has Its Own Entrance! Work smarter, not harder, they said

If you’ve ever carried groceries into the house with twelve bags on each arm because “I’m only making ONE trip,” somebody has designed your dream home!

Shoppers are adding little “Costco doors” between their garages and pantries so those giant warehouse purchases can go straight into storage. Your groceries officially have a VIP entrance.

Here in Florida, anything that shortens the journey between a hot garage and air conditioning deserves consideration. Although I’d need a second little door for whoever is going to put everything away.

That’s where my enthusiasm usually disappears!

Read more here ➡️ Washington Post