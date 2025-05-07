Yet another reminder to “Call Mom”! With Mother’s Day here this Sunday, we all could be better

So, how often do you call your mom? Guessing her answer would be, “Not enough!”

Ahead of Mother’s Day, 22% of those polled said we don’t call Mom as often as we should, with the average being once a week.

Some more findings include...

1. How often do you make your mom feel appreciated? Less than twice a month was the average answer. Yet...

2. 68% think we know mom better than anyone else in her life!

3. 70% worry mom has way too much on her plate and 67% think she shouldn’t spend so much time worrying about others’ needs.

4. We mentioned a day at the spa as a great Mother’s Day gift! Moms asked what a “perfect self-care day” looked like, responded with “sleeping in” tops on the list, followed by a trip to the salon to get their hair done, having someone else do the cooking, listening to music and a massage.

5. Some “me time” might be just what she wants too, with 39% of moms saying they get less than one hour of time to themselves a day!

Read more here ➡️ Talker