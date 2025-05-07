Yet another reminder to “Call Mom”!

So, how often do you call your mom? Guessing her answer would be, “Not enough!”
Ahead of Mother’s Day, 22% of those polled said we don’t call Mom as often as we should, with the average being once a week.
Some more findings include...
1. How often do you make your mom feel appreciated? Less than twice a month was the average answer. Yet...
2. 68% think we know mom better than anyone else in her life!
3. 70% worry mom has way too much on her plate and 67% think she shouldn’t spend so much time worrying about others’ needs.
4. We mentioned a day at the spa as a great Mother’s Day gift! Moms asked what a “perfect self-care day” looked like, responded with “sleeping in” tops on the list, followed by a trip to the salon to get their hair done, having someone else do the cooking, listening to music and a massage.
5. Some “me time” might be just what she wants too, with 39% of moms saying they get less than one hour of time to themselves a day!
