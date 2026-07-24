Yacht Rock Summer Tour - July 25

TOMORROW! Saturday, July 25th!

It’s the big show with Pablo Cruise, Orleans, David Pack from Ambrosia, and Henry Gross! Playing all your favorite Yacht Rock songs. Get dressed up (if you’d like) and join the party!

The first 250 people at Ruth Eckerd Hall will receive a FREE Captain’s Hat courtesy of GTE Financial!

We’ll be singing and dancing all night long.. 🚢🎶

Text your friends and make plans to join us tomorrow. Tickets are on sale now!

And check out the interviews I did with the performers - Cory from Pablo Cruise, David Pack from Ambrosia, Lance from Orleans, and Henry Gross:

Yacht Rock Interviews With Kristy