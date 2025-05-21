Would you use a coupon on a first date? Most of us say YES!

Budget-friendly dating is “in”

couple on a date
By Mike Kruz

Cheap? Practical? A bit of both?

In a new survey, 56% of those asked say that it’s totally ok to use a coupon on a first date and that was across ALL ages, and not just the chronic coupon clippers in the family!

In fact, 61% also say that frugality is “attractive” in a partner with 28% even calling it “sexy.”

Stop showing off too, because 56% say they’ve been “turned off” by a date flashing their wealth, or SUPPOSED wealth!

Now, I know what you’re thinking: Tampa, Miami and Florida, in general, seems to be another world all together when it comes to dating. Yes, yes it is, but that’s why I wait for her to hit the bathroom before slipping the waiter a coupon. I kid... or am I? 😉

Be careful though, because there’s a clear line between being FRUGAL and being CHEAP!

